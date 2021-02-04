Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $23.67 million and $702,828.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00066750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.54 or 0.01273748 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00054317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.86 or 0.05779723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.