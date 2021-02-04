Zcoin Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,502.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.63 or 0.04324687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00394357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.01 or 0.01145150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.21 or 0.00485477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00408151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00251877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00020972 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

