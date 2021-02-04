Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,597 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Zendesk worth $24,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,161,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5,080.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after acquiring an additional 282,806 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after acquiring an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 250,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.78.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $55,287.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock worth $16,403,396. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $151.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $154.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

