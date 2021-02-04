Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of ZION opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $931,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,124 shares of company stock worth $2,351,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,230,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

