ZIX’s (ZIXI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $9.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on ZIX in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.08.

ZIXI stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.38 million, a PE ratio of -28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 400,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 363,116 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,032,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 277,571 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIX by 32.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 602,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 147,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

