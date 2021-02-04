Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,354 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 236,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,198,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $186.87 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.91.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.