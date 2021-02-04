Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 578.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 242,476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Plug Power worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,955,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Plug Power stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of -204.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.