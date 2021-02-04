Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 11,374 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

