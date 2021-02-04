Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 164 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $240,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total transaction of $7,268,618.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,263,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $599.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $593.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.79. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.56.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

