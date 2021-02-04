Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,652,261 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652,261 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Snap were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Snap by 47.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 293.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 835,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.48.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $59.26 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

