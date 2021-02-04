Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 128.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,617 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZYNE. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYNE. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $133.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

