Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 9,643 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $97,683.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,254 shares in the company, valued at $154,523.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,034 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $19,872.18.

On Monday, January 4th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $91,624.61.

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $130,791.03.

On Monday, November 16th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,724 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $13,688.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $1,913,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Zynga by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,550,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 179,636 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

