-$0.09 EPS Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Cumulus Media reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 113%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 125,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $1,216,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 250,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,823 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 971,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 94,965.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 265,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMLS opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.82.

Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

