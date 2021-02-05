$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

NYSE:UBA opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $575.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65,718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

