0x (ZRX) Price Up 131.9% Over Last Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One 0x token can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00003538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 131.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $2.88 billion worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.66 or 0.01210938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.58 or 0.06060572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005971 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020213 BTC.

About 0x

ZRX is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.