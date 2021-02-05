1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.08. 1,276,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,242,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $406,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares in the company, valued at $21,572,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,445 shares of company stock worth $3,413,360. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 160.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

