1,000 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $61.10 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

