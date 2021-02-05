10,410 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $149,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

