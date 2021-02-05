10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 960,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,377,453.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $1,134,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,825,360.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,988. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $181.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.70 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $191.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.30.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

