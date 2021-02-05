11,110 Shares in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,306,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. USA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

