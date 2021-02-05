$12.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $12.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.71 billion. Sysco reported sales of $13.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $50.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.97 billion to $51.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.02 billion to $59.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,092.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

