12,000 Shares in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCAP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $15.45 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $435.18 million and a PE ratio of 15.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.