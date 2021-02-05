$127.65 Million in Sales Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will announce $127.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the highest is $128.30 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $115.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year sales of $504.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $503.30 million to $504.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $559.60 million, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $560.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ADTRAN by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 9,345,200.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 93,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 197.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 70.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $771.61 million, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.