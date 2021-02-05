13,400 Shares in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $18.03 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $764.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,229 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKTS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

