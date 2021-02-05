$14.72 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report sales of $14.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $39.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $28.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $43.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.39 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $85.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCRX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

