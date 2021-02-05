140166 Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $135.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at 140166 from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. 140166’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Synaptics stock traded up $15.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.93. 29,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $108.01.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.53. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

