1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Citigroup

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised 1Life Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $423,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,382.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $10,600,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,248,681.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,277,032 shares of company stock valued at $51,019,959.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth $2,725,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $69,947,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

