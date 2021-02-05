-$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to announce ($2.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.03). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.85) to ($7.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($8.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.26) to ($6.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Shares of MRTX opened at $200.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.66. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,403.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total value of $9,379,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,023 shares in the company, valued at $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,477,000 after acquiring an additional 664,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 87,073 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

