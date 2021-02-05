$26.48 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post sales of $26.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the lowest is $25.40 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.80 million to $106.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $110.46 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $113.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.