$26.48 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post sales of $26.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.90 million and the lowest is $25.40 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.80 million to $106.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $110.46 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $113.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.63 million, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

