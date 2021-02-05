26,161 Shares in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BP by 16.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

