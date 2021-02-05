2,617 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.8% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 34.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

NYSE FSLY opened at $111.67 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -174.48 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 57,688 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $4,092,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,235 shares in the company, valued at $24,565,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,141 shares of company stock valued at $10,053,886 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

