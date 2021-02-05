2,878 Shares in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RPM opened at $84.99 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

