3,440 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

