$358.61 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will report $358.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $353.21 million. U.S. Concrete reported sales of $369.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

USCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $410,364 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the third quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,355 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the third quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCR opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $804.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

