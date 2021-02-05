3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.79

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 159737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,147 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 101,283 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in 3D Systems by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,545 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

