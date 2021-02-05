$4.35 Million in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce sales of $4.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $7.90 million. Vaxart posted sales of $3.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $6.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 million to $11.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.33 million, with estimates ranging from $27.05 million to $71.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 26.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $8,031,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 131,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 400.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 480,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 70,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $990.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

