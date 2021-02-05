$407.40 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report sales of $407.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.01 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $451.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,231.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.