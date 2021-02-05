4,525 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 595.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

