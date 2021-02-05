5,500 Shares in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.34% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,297,000.

Shares of FID stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

