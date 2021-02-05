$62.82 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post $62.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.61 million and the highest is $63.02 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $225.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $225.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $365.87 million, with estimates ranging from $365.74 million to $366.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $38.99 on Friday. Skillz has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,417,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,291,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

