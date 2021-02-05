$63.85 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post sales of $63.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $60.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $243.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $244.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.01 million, with estimates ranging from $266.91 million to $268.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 162.14 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $463,138. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

