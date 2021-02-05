$63.85 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post sales of $63.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $60.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $243.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $244.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.01 million, with estimates ranging from $266.91 million to $268.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 162.14 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $463,138. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.