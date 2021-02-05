70,161 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. The AES accounts for about 1.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The AES by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The AES by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The AES by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 203,152 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in The AES by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The AES by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,504,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

