7,034 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Zynga by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 340,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zynga by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Zynga by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zynga by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $500,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,137,949 shares of company stock worth $20,730,147. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $11.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

