7,516 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,516 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,591,000 after purchasing an additional 364,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Masco by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after purchasing an additional 291,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

