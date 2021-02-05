8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Mizuho upped their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.70.

EGHT stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $588,887.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,397 shares of company stock worth $2,288,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

