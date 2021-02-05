A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Sells $653,800.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $538,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thor Gjerdrum sold 19,169 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $570,852.82.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,747 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $140,653.61.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $241.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

