A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.00

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 6401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Several analysts have commented on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $793.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,889 shares of company stock worth $142,545 in the last three months. 23.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,531,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 415,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in A10 Networks by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 123,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 197,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in A10 Networks by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 70,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.