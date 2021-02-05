AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.09

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.09 and last traded at $77.56, with a volume of 392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.87.

Several analysts have commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get AAON alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.