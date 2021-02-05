AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

ELUXY has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

ELUXY stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 2,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

