Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $224,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after acquiring an additional 129,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,371,000 after buying an additional 60,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 167.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 48,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,948,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $732.45 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $724.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

